UP Elections 2017: Noida schools closed till February 11

In view of the Uttar Pradesh state elections, Noida schools will be closed on February 10 and 11. As per the State directives, February 10 had been declared a State holiday in observance of Sant Raidas Jayanti and on February 11, the first phase of the UP Elections will be held.

Most of the school buses are on stand by for Election duties in accordance with State directives.

The UP Elections will held in seven phases for a total of 403 seats.

Due to the elections, the UP Board has already deferred the examination dates of Board exams. Class 10 exam will begin on March 16 with Hindi paper and will end on April 1 with drawing paper.

