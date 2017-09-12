UP CPAT 2017: Application link open at cpatup2017.in, exam on October 4

UP CPAT 2017: The application fee is Rs 2,000 for the general and OBC categories and Rs 1,000 for the SC and ST categories. UP CPAT 2017: The application fee is Rs 2,000 for the general and OBC categories and Rs 1,000 for the SC and ST categories.

The University of Lucknow has on Tuesday started the process for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Pre Ayush Test (UP CPAT) 2017. Candidates who wish to apply for the entrance examination to Unani, Ayurvedic and Homeopathy colleges across the state can fill the form on the official website (cpatup2017.in).

The examination will take place on October 4, 2017. The University of Lucknow announced that the admit cards will not be sent by post. Candidates will be required to download the admit card from the website using their valid registration number and password.

The application fee is Rs 2,000 for the general and OBC categories and Rs 1,000 for the SC and ST categories.

Important dates:

Application process begins- September 12, 2017

Last date to submit application- September 25, 2017

Admit cards- September 29, 2017

CPAT 2017- October 4, 2017

Documents required for application:

– Valid email ID

– Active mobile number

– Photo in jpeg format

– Scanned image of signature in jpeg format

– Scanned right hand thumb impression

– High school certificate

– Photo identity proof (Aadhar cars, voter ID, driving license, passport)

– Reserved category certificates

– Income certificate

Steps to apply for UP CPAT 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for the exam (cpatup2017.in).

Step 2: Click on the link provided to register.

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and click the box for “I agree” and click on “proceed”.

Step 4: Fill in your details in the fields provided, upload the necessary documents and submit the information.

Step 5: Remember to save a copy of your filled application for further reference.

