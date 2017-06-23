Yogi Adityanath honours Board toppers: I was afraid of results like Bihar’s

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath felicitates a student with the Rani Laxmi Bai Award at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on Thursday. Vishal Srivastav Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath felicitates a student with the Rani Laxmi Bai Award at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on Thursday. Vishal Srivastav

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said he was “afraid” of Uttar Pradesh going the Bihar way, days before results of the state boards were announced earlier this month. While the UP Secondary Education Board examination results were declared on June 9, Bihar board results — announced a few days earlier — saw a mere 35.25 per cent students passing, with nearly two-thirds of 12.40 lakh students flunking. Moreover, the Class XII Arts topper, Ganesh Kumar, was arrested for allegedly forging his date of birth and turning out to be 41-years-old.

Adityanath was speaking at an event where he felicitated 147 meritorious students of CBSE, ICSE and UP boards with the Rani Laxmi Bai Puraskar at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow. Each of the meritorious students was given a cheque of Rs 1 lakh, a tablet and an appreciation certificate. Besides, parents of the students and principals of seven schools, which produced toppers this year, were felicitated.

“Mujhe bhay iss baat ko le ke laga kyunki isse thik pehle Bihar Madhyamik Siksha ka parinam saame aya tha… mujhe lagta tha ki kahin aisa na ho…. kyun ki hum log March 19 ko sarkar mein aane ke bad jab samachar patron me hum logon ne padha ki nakal ho rahi hai to uss nakal ko rokne ke liye jab abhiyan chalaya gaya to uss samay mujhe is baat ki ashanka thi ki lagta hai ki Bihar ki punravritti yahan ho jayegi… (I was afraid because just before this, the results of Bihar Board were declared… I dreaded that it does not happen… because when we came to power on March 19 and read in the newspapers that mass copying was going on in exams and a campaign was launched to curb this menace, I was apprehensive that what happened in Bihar could be repeated here…),” Adityanath said.

He added that after the results of UP boards were announced, he become sure that the students here had worked hard and hence, he decided to honour them.

The CM said the state government — from July 1 to July 15 — will run a campaign, ‘Khoob Padho Aage Badho’, in which students up to Class VIII will be given free uniforms, shoes, socks, school bags and books.

Adityanath said that it was significant that among 147 students honored on Thursday, 99 were girls. “In several states, population of girls was less than boys and hence, the Prime Minister had to launch ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign… Girls were securing higher ranks in examinations… his was lesson for those who deprive girls of education or were involved in female feticide,” he added.

Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, at another event, said the answer sheets of HSC and intermediate toppers will be made public from next year.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App