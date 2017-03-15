UP class 10, 12 board exams 2017 to begin from tomorrow

UP class 10, 12 board exams 2017: The UP board has appointed 4800 invigilators to keep a watch on 149 exam centres in the state. UP class 10, 12 board exams 2017: The UP board has appointed 4800 invigilators to keep a watch on 149 exam centres in the state.

The class 10 ans 12 Uttar Pradesh board examinations are set to begin tomorrow with worries about the lack of invigilators. The UP board has appointed 4800 invigilators to keep a watch on 149 exam centres in the state.

“All schools that have appointed their own teachers for invigilation will have to relieve them and in case of non-compliance, strict action will be taken against the principals,” Umesh Tripathi, Lucknow’s district inspector of school (DIOS), said. The Times of India reported that the board has not sought the help of primary teachers this year.

Read | UP Board Class 10 exams 2017: Check revised time table here

There are 19 government schools, 80 government-aided and 50 self finance schools which will be taking the role of exam centres this year. While the government schools and those aided by the government have enough invigilators, self financing schools are appointing their own teachers to act as invigilators.

Nearly 26.24 lakh students are likely to appear for intermediate exam while 34.4 lakh students will take the high school exam. TOI reports that there are 789 recognised UP board schools in the city of which 51 are government run, 101 are government-aided while 637 are private schools affiliated by UP board.

Read | UP Board exams 2017: Revised Class 12 time table, check here

Class 12 students will appear for the Hindi and Military Science papers on Thursday while class 10 students will be giving their preliminary Hindi exams.

Government college principals have complained of the difficulty of conducting an examination with a shortage of invigilators and suggested that primary school teachers must be roped in for the smooth conduct of the exams. Reports say that 28 of 14,911 exam centres have been marked as sensitive where there is a high risk of candidates, with the help of education officials, using unfair means to write the exam.

For more stories on UP boards, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd