UP BTC merit list 2017 to release at upbasiceduboard.gov.in, know how to download

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will release the merit list for the UP Basic Training Certificate (BTC) for candidates looking to pursue the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course soon. Candidates who have applied for the same can check the merit list on the official website (upbasiceduboard.gov.in).

The option for form filling began on Monday, August 28 and will carry on till September 16, 2017. The application process for the same was closed by August 21 this year.

Counselling dates:

Round 1 (ranks 1 to 40,000)- August 28 to 30, 2017- result on August 31

Round 2 (ranks 40,001 to 1,00,000)- September 1 to 4, 2017- result on September 5

Round 3 (ranks 1,00,001 to 1,90,000)- September 6 to 9, 2017- result on September 11

Round 4 (ranks 1,90,001 to 3,00,000)- September 12 to 15, 2017- September 16

Steps to download UP BTC DElEd merit list 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for the Board (upbasiceduboard.gov.in)

Step 2: Click on the link that says “Click Here For D. El. Ed (B.T.C) – 2017”

Step 3: Follow the notification for the BTC merit list.

Step 4: Download the merit list and save a copy for further reference.

