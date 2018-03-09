UP Board updates its syllabus, elementary mathematics removed from class 9, 10 curriculum

The NCERT pattern will be followed from April this year. The NCERT pattern will be followed from April this year.

UP Board syllabus: The Uttar Pradesh Board (UP Board) has updated the syllabus for class 9 and 10 students, according to which elementary mathematics will no longer be offered as an option. The state government had earlier announced its plan to introduce the NCERT pattern in examinations conducted by the UP Board to bring government school students at par with those in the CBSE-affiliated institutions. It is because of this implementation that the decision has been taken.

According to local dailies, mathematics, elementary mathematics and home science (only for girls) were earlier offered as options to students. Those who wanted to opt for the science stream in intermediate used to select mathematics and others took up elementary mathematics. The NCERT pattern will be followed from April this year. Female students will still be able to select either mathematics or home science.

Students who have already opted for elementary mathematics in the current session can appear for the same during 2019 boards. But from 2010 onwards, there will be no exam for it.

Few weeks back, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma informed that steps have also been taken to install CCTV cameras at examination centres and added that the government would not hesitate in taking help of the STF to keep a check on “Nakal Mafia” in the upcoming board examinations. He said the government is also preparing a software to provide recognition to schools online. Sharma said the government is even taking steps to make marksheets available online.

