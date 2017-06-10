UP Board results: Girls outperform boys as pass rates dip, Fatehpur duo toppers

The pass percentage for Class X and Class XII dipped by nearly 6 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively, as compared to last year. (Representational Image) The pass percentage for Class X and Class XII dipped by nearly 6 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively, as compared to last year. (Representational Image)

Girls outperformed boys in the high school and intermediate exams conducted by the Uttar Pradesh state board, results of which were declared Friday.

However, the pass percentage for Class X and Class XII dipped by nearly 6 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively, as compared to last year.

Priyanshi Tiwari, a student of Saraswati Bal Mandir Inter College, Raghuvansh Puram, topped the Class XII boards with 96.20 per cent marks, while Tejaswi Devi Vishwakarma from Jai Maa Saraswati Gyan Mandir, Radha Nagar, scored 95.83 per cent to bag the first place in the Class X boards. Both girls hail from Fatehpur district.

The pass percentage for the Class X and Class XII boards was 81.18 per cent, and 82.62 per cent, respectively. While 34,04,571 students took the Class X exam, 26,24,681 appeared for the Class XII exam. Sources said over 5 lakh students did not appear for the exams.

Shail Kumari Yadav, secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board, said, “For high school, the pass percentage for girls was 86.50 per cent as against 76.75 per cent for boys. For intermediate, the pass percentage was for girls and boys was 88.80 per cent and 77.16 per cent, respectively.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the girls’ performance showed that PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ mantra was bringing about a “positive change” in society. He congratulated the students on Twitter and announced cash prize for the top ten scorers.

