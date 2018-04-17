UP Board results 2018 date and time: Class 10 and 12 results on April 29, check at upresults.nic.in

UP Board results 2018: According to the exam authority, due to a slew of strict measures taken this year to curb malpractice, a total of 11,28,250 students did not appear for the board exams. (Representational image) UP Board results 2018: According to the exam authority, due to a slew of strict measures taken this year to curb malpractice, a total of 11,28,250 students did not appear for the board exams. (Representational image)

UP Board results 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Board has released a notification stating that the results of both class 10, 12 examination will be declared on April 29 at 12:30 pm. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official websites —upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in, once released. Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 6 to 22 and class 12 boards were held from February 6 to March 10. This year, a total of 66,37,018 students had registered for the exams, of which 36,55,691 were from class 10 and 29,81,327 students from class 12. Apart from the official websites, students will also be able to check their results at other private websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said, “About 75 per cent of the nearly 11 lakh students who skipped this year’s board examinations were from neighbouring states, and some of them were even from foreign countries like Nepal and Bangladesh”. He had earlier said, “We are happy that it was a copying-free examination and the answer sheets have been evaluated on time. We will declare the results of UP Board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 in April. The new academic session will start on April 16 and by July, the new education calendar will be issued”.

UP Board results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on result tab

Step 3: Enter your registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Passing marks

A student has to obtain a minimum of 35 per cent in the examination in order to be declared pass. Compartment examinations will be conducted for those who fail in any of the subject. Dates of these exams will be released after the result declaration.

Last year, the overall pass percentage for class 10 was 81.18 and for Class 12 was 82.62.

