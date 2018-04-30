Follow Us:
Monday, April 30, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

  • UP Board Results 2018: 82.7 per cent students pass board exam in Noida

UP Board Results 2018: In Gautam Buddha Nagar district, 16,381 students appeared for Class 12 examination, while10, 20,741 students sat for Class 10 examination, P K Upadyay, district inspectors of schools, said. Anjali Sharma of ADRD Inter College, Dankaur, topped the Class 12 results with 89 per cent marks.

By: PTI | Greater Noida | Published: April 30, 2018 4:49:10 pm
UP Board Results 2018: The results for the UP board class 10th and 12th examination were announced on Sunday. 
In Gautam Buddha Nagar of Uttar Pradesh, 82.7 per cent Class 12 students and 81.5 per cent Class 10 students passed the UP Board examination, the results of which were declared on Sunday.

In the district, 16,381 students had appeared for Class 12 examination. For Class 10, 20,741 students had appeared for the examination, P K Upadyay, district inspectors of schools, said. He said District Magistrate B N Singh has directed officials to felicitate the top 10 scorers from Class 10 and Class 12 from the district.

Anjali Sharma of ADRD Inter College, Dankaur, topped the Class 12 results with 89 per cent marks. Chinu Chhonkar of Shri Ram Model Inter College, Thora, came second with 88.8 per cent marks, while Krishan Kumar of the same institute came third with 88.6 per cent marks.

Rohan Kumar Saini of Bihari Lal Inter College, Dankaur, topped the Class 10 results with 92.5 per cent marks.

