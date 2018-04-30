UP Board Result 2018: Toppers common thread — Hard work, parents’ sacrifices, big dreams

UP Board Result 2018: Clockwise from top: Class XII topper Akash Maurya in Barabanki (Source: Express photo); Class X topper Anjali Verma in Allahabad on Sunday. (Source: PTI); Class XII topper Rajneesh Shukla in Fatehpur. (Source: Express photo) UP Board Result 2018: Clockwise from top: Class XII topper Akash Maurya in Barabanki (Source: Express photo); Class X topper Anjali Verma in Allahabad on Sunday. (Source: PTI); Class XII topper Rajneesh Shukla in Fatehpur. (Source: Express photo)

Anjali Verma, Class X, 96.33%

Anjali Verma, 16, who has topped the class X board exams with a score of 96.33 per cent this year, left her home in Ambedkar Nagar district and moved into a rented accommodation in Allahabad two years ago to study. She is a student of Brij Behari Sahai Intermediate College.

“I left my home to join my siblings in Allahabad because it has good coaching institutes and an atmosphere of academics. My elder brother Santosh has been preparing for his civil service exams in Allahabad. He taught me for my board exams,” said Anjali, whose father is a farmer.

Anjali, who wants to become an engineer, is now considering shifting to Rajasthan’s Kota for further coaching. She scored a 100 in maths, her favourite subject. “I studied 12-13 hours every day for my exams,” she said.

On Sunday, Anjali’s mother, who arrived in Allahabad, said she was thrilled about her daughter’s results. The ace student said her father and uncles have been supporting all their children, funding their studies and stay in Allahabad.

She further said that her school teachers were a huge help, offering their phone numbers to students to clear doubts whenever needed.

Akash Maurya, Class XII, 93.20%

Akash Maurya, one of the two class XII toppers (93.20 per cent) and a student of Sri Sai Intermediate College, Barabanki, says his father, an autorickshaw driver and a school dropout, did everything he could to ensure he has a good education.

Maurya (17) said he took no tuitions while preparing for the boards.

“I studied by myself, giving six hours a day through the year, and a little more time before exams. Last minute preparations made all the difference,” he said, adding that he wants to be an engineer.

His father, Kuldeep Maurya, who had to abandon his education in the tenth grade in 1990, said, “I am very proud of my son. He can be whatever he wants to be. He has fulfilled my dream of a school education, something I could not complete because of poverty.”

Rajneesh Shukla, Class XII, 93.20%

Rajneesh Shukla (18) who also topped the class XII exams this year, says he wants to join the IPS after completing his education. He is a student of Sarvodaya Intermediate College in Fatehpur.

Shukla, whose father is a teacher at a private school in Fatehpur district, says he had attended eight tuition classes in Fatehpur town.

“I studied for seven hours every day besides the tuition classes. I am glad with my results,” he said, attributing the good results to the atmosphere in his house. His older brother also topped his intermediate exams in 2016.

Shukla scored 93 in Hindi, 97 in maths, 91 in English, 92 in physics and 93 in chemistry this year to get a score of 93.20 per cent.

