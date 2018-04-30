UP Board Result 2018: Six inmates from Muzaffarnagar jail clear board exams

Six inmates cleared their Class 10 and 12 examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh state education board. Six inmates cleared their Class 10 and 12 examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh state education board.

Six inmates, including four serving life terms, at the district jail here have cleared their Class 10 and 12 examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh state education board, officials said today.

Not only that, these inmates have secured first division in the examination, whose results were announced earlier in the day, Jail Superintendent A K Saxena said.

Of the six inmates, four — Praveen Singh, Joga Singh, Sompal and Ramdev Singh –are serving life terms, he said. These inmates had appeared for their board examination from the Ghaziabad jail, Saxena added.

