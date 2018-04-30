UP Board Result 2018: Class X, Class XII results out, pass percentage dips

Students of a school in Greater Noida after results of classes X and XII were declared on Sunday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Students of a school in Greater Noida after results of classes X and XII were declared on Sunday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Sunday announced the results of the state board examinations. The pass percentage for classes X and XII were found to be 75.16% and 72.43% respectively, a sharp fall from last year’s 81.6 (class X) and 82.5 (class XII). Girls scored higher than boys in both.

A total of 66,39,268 students registered for the board exams this year, of which 56,32,860 appeared for them. This huge dropout rate (around 10.05 lakh students) is being attributed to the crackdown on cheating by the state government. Exams were conducted under surveillance through CCTV cameras, police personnel and coded answer sheets to prevent mass cheating.

Director of the education board Awadh Naresh Sharma said, “The exams have been conducted in a transparent manner and with complete honesty under the watch of CCTV cameras.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated “students who had successfully taken the exams and got good results without cheating” adding that rewards will soon be announced for the top 10 scorers. “I am very happy that in record time, within one month of the exams, the results have been declared.These results are a slap on the face of those elements who play with the future of our students by facilitating cheating.”

Rajneesh Shukla, a resident of Fatehpur, and Akash Maurya from Barabanki, both scored 93.20 per cent and emerged statewide Class XII toppers. Meanwhile, Anjali Verma, a resident of Allahabad, emerged the Class X topper with a score of 96.33 per cent.

In the class X exams, the pass percentage for girls was 78.81 while that of boys was 72.27. In the class XII exams, the pass percentage for girls was 78.44 while that of the boys was 67.36. However, more boys have scored marks above 90 per cent than girls in both exams. Results show 1,062 boys and 787 girls scored 90 or more in class X exams, while 90 boys and 47 girls scored 90 per cent or more in Class XII exams.

In 2017, the pass percentage for Class X exams was 81.18 and 82.62 for Class XII. Nearly 6 lakh students had allegedly not taken the exams last year as well.

