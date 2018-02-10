UP board exams: Four officials suspended after English question paper’s seal found broken

“The incident took place at Chandravati Higher Secondary School in Mallawan area. The English paper was supposed to take place on Friday. Realising the mistake, the administrator re-sealed the paper and informed higher officials,” said K Gyananjay Singh, Hardoi Additional Superintendent of Police. (Representational Image) “The incident took place at Chandravati Higher Secondary School in Mallawan area. The English paper was supposed to take place on Friday. Realising the mistake, the administrator re-sealed the paper and informed higher officials,” said K Gyananjay Singh, Hardoi Additional Superintendent of Police. (Representational Image)

A STATE Board examination centre administrator and three assistant teachers have been booked for negligence after the seal for Friday’s English question paper was “mistakenly” broken at a school in Hardoi. Police said the matter came to light on Thursday. Administrator Aravind Kumar and teachers Sama Parveen, Ranjana Kannaujia and Purnima Pandey allegedly opened the English question paper by mistake when they were supposed to open the Hindi question paper instead. Soon, higher officials were informed and a new paper was arranged for Friday exam at 85 centres.

“The incident took place at Chandravati Higher Secondary School in Mallawan area. The English paper was supposed to take place on Friday. Realising the mistake, the administrator re-sealed the paper and informed higher officials,” said K Gyananjay Singh, Hardoi Additional Superintendent of Police.

“In all, 85 examination centres were supposed to get question papers from the school. Late night, a new set of papers were brought and examination in all the 85 centres were conducted smoothly on Friday,” he added. A K Singh, Mallawan police station house officer, said that the centre administrator and the three assistant teachers were booked under Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.A K Singh, Mallawan police station house officer, said that the centre administrator and the three assistant teachers were booked under Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.

