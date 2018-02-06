UP board exams begin, over 66 lakh students appear amid tight security

UP Board exams 2018: For the first time Special Task Force of UP police has been roped in to keep a check on education mafia and prevent unethical practices. (File photo) For the first time Special Task Force of UP police has been roped in to keep a check on education mafia and prevent unethical practices. (File photo)

UP Board exams 2018: The UP board exams successfully commenced from today, February 6 and over 66 lakh students appeared for the same, amid tight security. This year, 11 lakh more candidates are appearing for the exam. This is for the first time that the education department roped in Special Task Force of UP police to keep a check on education mafia and prevent unethical practices.

The objective is “copying free examinations” and preventing the education mafia from doing mischief, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said. “Police is on the job and those taking contracts for ensuring copying in examinations centres will land in jail,” Sharma said.

Sharma told PTI, “This time nearly 66.37 lakh students are appearing in the UP board examinations. This is the largest board of its kind in the world. In 2017, there were 11, 415 examination centres, and this time the numbers have gone down to 8,549 because of strictness shown by the state government”.

He also said that CCTV cameras and generators have been arranged for all the examination centres. Sharma said, “We have also reduced span of examinations, which used to be a two-and-half month long affair. This time the board examinations will last for one month and five days. We are also coming up with a course schedule by which, board examinations from next year will be a 14-day affair”.

He also said that very soon all the government schools and 16 state universities will be equipped with wifi-facility in order prevent exodus of students.

