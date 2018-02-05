UP Board exams 2018 to begin tomorrow, instructions and last moment tips

UP board exams 2018: This year in order to smoothly conduct the exams and maintain transparency, elaborate arrangements have been made. UP board exams 2018: This year in order to smoothly conduct the exams and maintain transparency, elaborate arrangements have been made.

UP board exams 2018: The UP board exams for classes 10, 12 will commence from tomorrow, February 6 and this time tight security has been arranged to prevent any unethical practice or cheating during the same. Every year, some or the other case of cheating sprouts up and defames the board. Last year, 1,862 students were caught cheating. But this year in order to smoothly conduct the exams and maintain transparency, elaborate arrangements have been made. The exams will continue till March 12 and a total of 66,37,018 students have registered for the same.

Cheaters beware

Also, the board has decided to take help from the Special Task Force (STF) and local intelligence agencies to keep an eye on the “education mafia”.

The objective is “copying free examinations” and preventing the education mafia from doing mischief, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said. “Police is on the job and those taking contracts for ensuring copying in examinations centres will land in jail,” Sharma said.

The government has made it mandatory for examination centres to have CCTV cameras.

Important instructions for last day

Aadhaar card: It is mandatory for each and every student to carry their Aadhaar card, without which his/her entry would be prohibited.

Admit card: Students should keep a printed copy of their original admit card in their bags, a night before their examination. They would not be allowed to appear for the paper without it.

Examination venue: In order to avoid the last moment rush and chaos, candidates should check out the address of their exam centre one night prior to the exam. Also, it would be better to reach the centre half an hour before rather than reaching late and missing the exam.

Do not panic: Maintain a positive attitude right from the beginning of the day. Do not think about how difficult or easy the paper would be. It will only make you nervous and confused while attempting the paper. The moment you get the question paper, take a deep breath and relax. Start solving the paper with a cool mind and attempt difficult questions in the end.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd