UP Board exams 2018: Student can enter exam hall without Aadhaar card

Amid the confusion over the Aadhaar card, the Uttar Pradesh Board has clarified that the students can enter the exam hall without the card. Neena Srivastava, secretary, UP Board said, “Aadhaar card was an important document for registration in the Uttar Pradesh board exams, however, it was never mandatory. Moreover, we will not deprive any student from appearing for their class 10 and 12 exams.”

About 66 lakh from both class 10 and class 12 will sit for their board exams that are scheduled to be held from February.

Aadhaar is introduced for registration in the competitive exams to establish the identity of the student. "With the help of Aadhaar number, we will be able to curb fraudulent registrations and many other malpractices," said Neena Srivastava.

The Uttar Pradesh Board has come up with various security measures like CCTV cameras etc to avoid any paper leak or cheating. It has also released the exam centre list which has decreased from 133 to 128.

