UP Board exams 2017 likely to begin from March 16

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is likely to conduct the Class 10 and 12 examinations from March 16, 2017. The dates for the same have been pushed ahead due to the state elections which will end on March 11 followed by a three-day break for Holi.

As per a TOI report, the academic session will derail with late declaration of results. Class 12 students will have limited time to apply to universities after the examinations due to the delay.

In 2012, when the assembly elections were held, the UP board exams were rescheduled by the UP Board.

Recently, the Board had released the time table in which exams for Class 10 was scheduled to begin from February 16 and while the Class 12 exams will be held between February 16 and March 20, 2017. However, they have to hold the date sheet following the directives from the Election Commission of India.

This year, the board will conduct its practical exams from December 22 till January 20, 2017. As many as 60,29,252 candidates have registered for class 10 and 12 Board exams for the academic year 2016-17.

While 34,04,571 are likely to appear for Class 10 Board exam, from Class 12, about 26,24,681 students have registered for the exam.

