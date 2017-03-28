UP board exams 2017: Mass cheating, English paper cancelled at two centres

UP board exams 2017: Eight centre superintendents and 12 teachers have been replaced for being “incapable” of controlling the cheating cases. UP board exams 2017: Eight centre superintendents and 12 teachers have been replaced for being “incapable” of controlling the cheating cases.

UP board exams 2017: The Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh, has cancelled the class 10 English paper at two exam centres in Mathura due to “mass cheating”, according to a senior official. So far 61 students have been caught cheating in various examinations across the state.

The District Inspector of Schools, I P Singh Solanki, said that the papers were cancelled at Vachvan Behari Inter college and Sardar Patel Inter college in the district due to reports of mass copying. He added that action has been taken against the invigilators and the principals of the centres have been asked to submit reports on action taken against the teachers involved.

Eight centre superintendents and 12 teachers have been replaced for being “incapable” of controlling the cheating cases, Solanki said. In addition, the state has also debarred 16 centres and seven centres have FIRs registered against them.

The state has recorded over 13,000 dropouts this year with over 7,802 students backing out from high schools and 5,708 from the intermediate level. This is not the first cheating case that came to light this year. Students of class 10 were caught on camera last week, copying from each other and from open books during the Maths paper.

The board has launched a WhatsApp number (9454457241) to combat the situation and tighten the security. Any information on cheating and paper leaks can be sent on this number.

