UP board exams 2017: Helplines, prohibitory orders launched to stop cheating

UP board exams 2017: UP Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has also called for the eradication of the “nakal mafia” from the state to prevent cases of mass cheating. UP board exams 2017: UP Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has also called for the eradication of the “nakal mafia” from the state to prevent cases of mass cheating.

UP board exams 2017: The Uttar Pradesh government has opened helplines to curb copying and cheating in board examinations. The board has launched a WhatsApp number (9454457241) and a landline number (0522-2236760) so that people can report on any information about cheating cases.

UP Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has also called for the eradication of the “nakal mafia” from the state to prevent cases of mass cheating. In a recent video conference with the District Magistrates, the Deputy CM has asked them to ensure that there will be no copying during the ongoing board exams. Sharma also paid surprise visits to exam centres in Lucknow and Barabanki in his efforts to stop such cases.

He asserted that many changes needed to be made in the field of education in the state. He had even directed the district magistrates and Superintendents of Police to impose prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CRPC in a 100 metre radius of exam centres.

Read | UP board exams 2017: Mass cheating, English paper cancelled at two centres

“I have also directed them to bring out the names of people who are a part of the ‘nakal mafia’, so that they can be interrogated, punished and sent to jail,” he said, adding that he had instructed school inspectors in every district to keep a tough vigil. He even asked them to debar colleges which have a probability of cheating and change the exam centres accordingly.

“Tough steps need to be taken to eradicate this menace,” the Deputy CM said.

Such cases have been flying off the roof this year with a large number being registered in comparison to last year. They were reported in Mathura, Aligarh, Agra, Hathras, Kanpur, Deoria, Faizabad, Gonda and Barabanki and many other districts.

These also include the WhatsApp images of papers leaked hours before the exam began and cases where students indulged in mass cheating despite being caught on camera. Recently, the class 10 English paper of the UP Board was cancelled and postponed at two centres in Mathura on rumours of mass cheating.

For more stories on UP boards, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd