UP board exams 2017: Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma vows to curb mass cheating

UP board exams 2017: The Uttar Pradesh Government on Saturday announced that it will take measures to end cheating in the state. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, in a surprise visit to the Awadh Inter College in Lucknow, assured that he will bring transparency to the system.

Various colleges across the state will witness the concrete steps taken by the BJP government to curb the practice of cheeating, ANI reported. The Deputy CM had, on Thurday, directed all the District Magistrates and Senior Superintendent of Police through a video conference to make sure that all exam centres are properly secured, reports say.

“Every department and organisation concerned has been given instructions and I am personally monitoring it,” Sharma said adding that the UP government will soon start a “transparent system”.

Reports of a mass cheating case at a Ballia school were circulated on Tuesday. Students of class 10 were caught on CCTV cameras copying answers from each other and from open books. Five of these students even went outside to exchange notes.

Mass cheating cases are becoming a common scenario in the country. Last year, more than a hundred students were caught passing notes and seeking outside help during the UP board exams in Mathura.

