UP board examinations: Mathura gears up to prevent cheating

Elaborate arrangements have been made to prevent cheating and maintain transparency in the ensuing Uttar Pradesh board examinations commencing from Tuesday, a state govt official said Sunday. “Prohibitory orders under section 144 have been promulgated with ban on outsiders within a periphery of 200 metres, and the entire district has been divided into three super zones, 7 zones and 27 sectors,” District Magistrate Sarvagyab Ram Mishra said.

He said while ADMs would be incharge of the super zones, SDMs and city magistrate would look after the zones. Around 43 centres infamous for mass cheating were done away with and 1,13,654 candidates would take the examination in 153 centres across the district, Mishra added.

Mishra said, as a measure of counter check, 109 static magistrates have been deputed in sensitive centres, adding that 27 sector magistrates would also be deputed as a counter check on centre superintendents. Also, seven flying squads would operate in the district during examination, the DM said.

According to Mishra, the entire session from the opening of the question papers to sealing and dispatch of copies would be done under CCTV surveillance. FIRs would be registered against invigilators and centre superintendents in case of mass copying, he said. Every arrangement had been made to foil the evil designs of the copying mafia, DM Mishra said.

