UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2018: When and where to check

UP Board Results 2018: Once declared, the candidates can check the results through the official websites, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in. UP Board Results 2018: Once declared, the candidates can check the results through the official websites, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in.

UP Board Results 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the results of Classes 10 and 12 examinations on April 29. All the candidates who have appeared for their Inter examinations can check the results through the official websites, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in. This year, a total of 66.37 lakh students had registered to appear in the exams of which 36.55 lakh were from Class 10. However, on the first day of the examination, over 53,100 high school students remained absent. The Uttar Pradesh government cited strict security measures taken by them are some of the reasons why most of the student chose not to sit for the exams.

About 75 per cent of the nearly 11 lakh students who skipped this year’s Uttar Pradesh board examinations were from neighbouring states, and some of them were even from foreign countries like Nepal and Bangladesh, state’s Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said recently.

UP Boards Class 10th, 12th Results 2018: Date and time

The UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava has confirmed that the results will be announced at 12:30 pm. “We will publish both Inter and High School exams results on April 29 at 12.30 pm. The revaluation process is over and this time we are releasing the results on record time so that students can apply for admission in various university,” she said.

Where to check UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2018 online?

The results will be uploaded to upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in. Apart from the official websites, the results will also be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The candidates can also check the results through SMS and mobile apps.

UP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2018: How to check through app

Step 1: Visit the google play store

Step 2: Download board results 2018

Step 3: Lots of app will appear

Step 4: Download it as per review

Step 5: Once it installed, pre-registered your registration and roll number

Step 6: Once the results will declare, you can know the result through the app.

UP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2018: Steps to check online

Step 1: Visit the official websites, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults, up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

Step 3: In the new window, enter your registration number and roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Exam Result 2018: Passing marks

To pass both class 10 and 12, candidates have to secure a minimum of 35 per cent. If they fail in any of the subject, then the board will conduct compartment exam. Dates of these exams will be released after the result declaration.

Last year, Class 12 student Priyanshi Tiwari from Fatehpur’s had topped the UP Board exams with 96.2 per cent while Tejaswi Devi with 95.83 per cent scored the highest per cent as in Class 10. In 2017, 26.54 lakh students, including 1.79 lakh private examinees, had registered for the Inter exams. Of this, 20.83 lakh were declared pass. Girls fared better as 11.82 lakh of them secured an overall pass percentage of 88.80. It is 11.64 per cent higher than boys.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd