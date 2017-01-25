UP Board Class 10 exams 2017: Revised date sheet released, check now

UP Board 2017: The UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the date sheet for Class 10 (Higher Secondary) Board examination 2017. The exam will begin on March 16 with Hindi paper and will end on April 1 with drawing paper.
The UP Board exams are usually held between February and March but due to the assembly polls, the examination was postponed to mid-March. The Board had earlier announced the exam schedule on December 8 last year. As per the previous schedule, the examinations from February 16 to March 20.
About 34.4 lakh students are expected to appear for the High School exam this year. The exam is divided in morning (7:30 am to 10:45 am) and afternoon (2 pm to 5:15 pm) slots.
UP Board Class 10 time table 2017
March 16 Hindi / Preliminary Hindi
March 17 Music – instrumental
March 18 Commerce
March 20 Mathematics / Preliminary Mathematics / Home Science – only for girls
March 21 Music – vocal
March 22 Computer
March 23 Science
March 24 Ranjan Arts
March 25 Gujarati / Urdu / Punjabi / Bengali / Marathi / Assemese / Oriya / Kannada / Kashmiri / Sindhi / Tamil / Telugu / Malyalam / Nepali
March 27 English
March 28 Physiology
March 29 Home Science – only for students who opted for optional subject
March 30 Social Science
March 31 Sanskrit / Pali / Arabic / Farsi
April 01 Drawing
