UP Board Class 10 exams 2017: Revised date sheet released, check now

UP Board 2017: The UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the date sheet for Class 10 (Higher Secondary) Board examination 2017. The exam will begin on March 16 with Hindi paper and will end on April 1 with drawing paper.

The UP Board exams are usually held between February and March but due to the assembly polls, the examination was postponed to mid-March. The Board had earlier announced the exam schedule on December 8 last year. As per the previous schedule, the examinations from February 16 to March 20.

About 34.4 lakh students are expected to appear for the High School exam this year. The exam is divided in morning (7:30 am to 10:45 am) and afternoon (2 pm to 5:15 pm) slots.

UP Board Class 10 time table 2017

March 16 Hindi / Preliminary Hindi

March 17 Music – instrumental

March 18 Commerce

March 20 Mathematics / Preliminary Mathematics / Home Science – only for girls

March 21 Music – vocal

March 22 Computer

March 23 Science

March 24 Ranjan Arts

March 25 Gujarati / Urdu / Punjabi / Bengali / Marathi / Assemese / Oriya / Kannada / Kashmiri / Sindhi / Tamil / Telugu / Malyalam / Nepali

March 27 English

March 28 Physiology

March 29 Home Science – only for students who opted for optional subject

March 30 Social Science

March 31 Sanskrit / Pali / Arabic / Farsi

April 01 Drawing

