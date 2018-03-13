UP Board class 10 and 12 exam 2018 results to release in April

In UP Board, 11 lakh students did not appear for the exams. (Representational image) In UP Board, 11 lakh students did not appear for the exams. (Representational image)

The Uttar Pradesh board is expected to release results of class 10 and class 12 examination by the third week of April, about a month before the regular declaration dates. The evaluation will begin from March 17 and nearly 1.46 lakh examiners will be involved in the process.

Board secretary Neena Srivastava said, “Since we started the exams from February 6, therefore the results will be out early. In 40-45 days, we have plans to publish both classes results. After evaluation, we will send copies for double-checking at our regional offices.”

This year, a record total of 11,28,250 students did not appear for the board exams. The exam authority said this happened due to a slew of strict measures to curb malpractice. To ensure transparency, CCTVs at the evaluation centres will be installed. Moreover, the board will take help of security forces so that education mafia do not disturb the evaluation process.

On the first day of examinations yesterday, over 1,80,826 students did not appear. It included over 53,100 high school and over 1.27 lakh intermediate students. A total of 66,37,018 students were registered to appear in this year’s UP board exam. These include 36,55,691 appearing for class 10 exams and 29,81,327 students for class 12 exams.

