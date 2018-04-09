UP Board to announce Class 10 and 12 exams 2018 results next week; check scores at upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in

UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2018: Students doing their last minute revision, outside their examination centre. (Representational image) Students doing their last minute revision, outside their examination centre. (Representational image)

UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Board is likely to announce the results of class 10 and class 12 examination by the third week of April on the official website – upmsp.edu.in. UP Boad had hired 1.46 lakh examiners to evaluate the answer sheets. Board secretary Neena Srivastava said, “Since we started the exams from February 6, therefore the results will be out early. In 40-45 days, we have plans to publish both classes results. After evaluation, we will send copies for double-checking at our regional offices.”

The result declaration websites are – upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in. There are other private websites that host the results like examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Students can log in here and view their scores.

The results of UP Board secondary and senior secondary are released annually in May, however, this year, the result declaration has been preponed. UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said today the results of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations conducted by the state board will be declared this month and the new academic session will commence on April 16.

“We are happy that it was a copying-free examination and the answer sheets have been evaluated in time. We will declare the results of UP Board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 in April,” said Sharma. The new academic session will start on April 16, and by July the new education calendar will be issued, he said.

This year, a total of 66.37 lakh students registered for the UP board exam. These include 36,55,691 appearing for class 10 exams and 29,81,327 students for class 12 exams. However, a record total of 11,28,250 students did not appear for the board exams. The exam authority said this happened due to a slew of strict measures to curb malpractice.

The Minister claimed that the state government has checkmated copying mafia in the state. Some elements who are still running away from the government will be identified by next year.

