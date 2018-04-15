UP Board Class 10, 12 results 2018 likely to be declared next week

UP Board Results 2018: Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 6 to 22 and class 12 boards were held from February 6 to March 10. (Representative image) Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 6 to 22 and class 12 boards were held from February 6 to March 10. (Representative image)

UP Board results 2018: The result of class 10 and 12 examinations will be declared next week by the Uttar Pradesh Board on the official websites — upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the website only, once released. Earlier there were rumours that the results were to be announced by April 15. Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 6 to 22 and class 12 boards were held from February 6 to March 10. Apart from the official websites, students will also be able to check their results at other private websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma told PTI that the same will be announced by this month’s end. Earlier, Sharma had said, “We are happy that it was a copying-free examination and the answer sheets have been evaluated on time. We will declare the results of UP Board examinations for class 10 and class 12 in April. The new academic session will start on April 16, and by July the new education calendar will be issued”.

This year, a total of 11,28,250 students did not appear for the board exams. The exam authority said this happened due to a slew of strict measures to curb malpractice. A total of 66,37,018 students were registered to appear in this year’s UP board exam. This included 36,55,691 registered for class 10 exams and 29,81,327 students for class 12 exams.

UP Board results 2018: How to check

-Visit the official website, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in

-Click on result tab

– Enter your registration number, roll number

-Results will appear

-Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, the overall pass percentage for class 10 was 81.18 and for Class 12 was 82.62.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd