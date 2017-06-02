UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2017 to be declared on June 9 at upresults.nic.in, know how to download

UP board class 10, 12 results 2017: The class 12 state boards were conducted from March 16 to April 21, 2017. UP board class 10, 12 results 2017: The class 12 state boards were conducted from March 16 to April 21, 2017.

UP board class 10, 12 results 2017: The Uttar Pradesh Board will declare the results for the class 10 and 12 board exams next week. Students who have appeared for the examinations can download their results from the official website of the board on June 9, 2017 after 12 pm.

This year, the class 10 exams were held from March 16 to April 1, 2017 for which about 34,04,571 students appeared. The class 12 state boards were conducted from March 16 to April 21, 2017 and more than 26 lakh students appeared for these exams. They were delayed due to the assembly elections conducted in the state.

A number of cheating cases have also been reported. At two exam centres in Mathura, students were caught mass cheating due to which the Board had to cancel the English paper. About 1,500 students using unfair means have been caught and 111 centres and FIRs have been lodged against 178 invigilators. The board has also replaced 327 centre incharges and 600 invigilators, while exams at 54 centres have been cancelled and 57 centres have been blacklisted.

Steps to download the UP board class 10 and 12 board 2017:

– Go to the official website for the UP board (upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in)

– Click on the link to the results page.

– Select the class 10 or 12 results

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

