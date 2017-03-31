UP Board: Besides students, government acts against invigilators, exam centre in-charges

Students from a school in Ballia are cheating during the maths paper Students from a school in Ballia are cheating during the maths paper

In this year’s Uttar Pradesh Board examination, a total of 1,500 students using unfair means has been caught. But the Board is also taking strict actions against the invigilators as till now, FIR against 111 centre superintendents and 178 invigilators has been lodged. To control mass cheating in the ongoing UP Board examinations, Secretary, Shail Yadav said 327 exam centre in charges and 600 invigilators have been replaced. Besides, a total of 54 centres have been cancelled and another 57 blacklisted.

A FIR has also been lodged against the management of four exam centres. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who holds the secondary and higher education ministry, has told the officials about the state government’s resolve to check copying in the exams.

Recently, some students from Mathura and Ballia schools were caught on camera while doing cheating. Such cases have been flying off the roof this year with a large number being registered in comparison to last year.

UP Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has also called for the eradication of the “nakal mafia” from the state to prevent cases of mass cheating. In a recent video conference with the District Magistrates, the Deputy CM has asked them to ensure that there will be no copying during the ongoing board exams. Sharma also paid surprise visits to exam centres in Lucknow and Barabanki in his efforts to stop such cases.

The Minister did some surprise visits to some exam centres in Lucknow and neighbouring Barabanki.

From this year, the Board has come up with WhatsApp on 9454457241 or on landline number 0522-2236760 to curb cheating. At present, there are 9,121 secondary schools recognised by the UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education, according to its website.

