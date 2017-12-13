UP Board 2018: Exam centres list released at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board: For class 10, a total of 37,12,508 students are expected to appear UP Board: For class 10, a total of 37,12,508 students are expected to appear

The Uttar Pradesh board has released the exam centre list and this year while the number of examinees has increased, the exam centres have decreased from 133 to 128. As per UP Board officials, they have introduced stringent norms and therefore only those exam centres have been allocated that have facilities like big rooms.

This was the first time that the board has done the allotment of exam centres completely online to bring transparency in the system. A total of 34 new schools have been finalised.

Among the criteria to select an exam centre includes the capacity of classrooms, CCTV cameras, almirahs to store question papers, fire extinguisher, connectivity of school with the main road, regular power supply, availability of generator set, CCTV cameras in all classrooms, facility of drinking water and toilets and computer system, said a TOI report.

For class 10, a total of 37,12,508 students are expected to appear while in class 12, it is about 30,17,032. In all, 67,29,540 students will sit for the exams. The number of candidates has increased from last year. In 2017, 3,40,1511 students appeared from class 10, while for class 12, a total of 26,54,492 students registered for the exam.

