UP Board 12th results 2018 declared, pass percentage at 72.43%, dips by 10%

UP Board 12th results 2018: The results of the Intermediate examination has been published by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) today, on April 29 at 12:30 pm. All those students who had appeared for these examinations can check their respective scores at the official websites — upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. The pass percentage for Class 12th stands at 67.36 per cent for boys and 78.44 per cent is the pass percentage for girls. The overall pass percentage has dipped this year by 10 per cent. In 2017, UP Board registered 82.62 per cent while in 2016, it was 87.99 per cent.

This year, a total of 66.37 lakh students registered for the examinations of which 36.55 lakh were from Class 10 and 29.81 lakh from Class 12. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said recently, “We have come to know that about 75 per cent of those who skipped the examinations were from neighbouring states. Also candidates from countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were among them,” Sharma said.

Students need to score a minimum of 35 per cent in the Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and 12 exams. If they flunk in any of the subjects, then the UP Board will conduct compartment exams, dates of which will be released by the next weeks.

On the first day of examinations yesterday, over 1,80,826 students did not appear. It included over 53,100 High School and over 1.27 lakh intermediate students. A total of 66,37,018 students were registered to appear in this year’s UP board exam. These include 36,55,691 appearing for class 10 exams and 29,81,327 students for class 12 exams.

