UP Board 12th results 2018 date and time: UPMSP to declare Intermediate results on April 29

UP Board 12th results 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the results of Class 10 or High School exams on the official website – upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in on April 29. The UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava has confirmed that the results will be announced at 12:30 pm. “We will publish both Inter and High School exams results on April 29 at 12.30 pm. Last year, Class 12 student Priyanshi Tiwari from Fatehpur’s had topped the UP Board exams with 96.2 per cent while Tejaswi Devi with 95.83 per cent scored the highest per cent as in Class 10.

This year, a total of 66.37 lakh students registered to appear in the exams of which 36.55 lakh were from Class 10 and 29.81 lakh students from Class 12. However, on the first day of the examination, over 1.80 lakh students remained absent. It included over 53,100 high school and over 1.27 lakh intermediate students.

The Uttar Pradesh government cited strict security measures taken by them are some of the reasons why most of the student chose not to sit for the exams. About 75 per cent of the nearly 11 lakh students who skipped this year’s Uttar Pradesh board examinations were from neighbouring states, and some of them were even from foreign countries like Nepal and Bangladesh, state’s Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said recently.

Once released, candidates can go to the official website — upresults.nic.in, results.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic. In case, the websites run slow, there are other websites like examresults.et that jointly share the result updates. Keep your admit cards handy as it needed to view scores.

Last year, 26.54 lakh students, including 1.79 lakh private examinees, had registered for the Inter exams. Of this, 20.83 lakh were declared pass. Girls fared better as 11.82 lakh of them secured an overall pass percentage of 88.80. It is 11.64 per cent higher than boys.

Class 10 and 12 education is imparted in 25,896 schools (called ‘Intermediate Colleges’ in UP), some 2,100 of which are state government-run, and nearly 5,300 are privately-run but are government-aided and funded. The rest are run by private persons, and are called unaided (or SFS, or Self Financing Scheme) colleges, but are, in fact, largely dependent on MP/MLA local area development funds and government social sector schemes.

