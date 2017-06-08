UP Board 12th Class result 2017 date and time: Result to be declared on June 9th, 2017 at 12 pm, at upresults.nic.in

UP Board 12th Class result 2017: This year, the state recorded over 13,000 dropouts with more than 7,802 students backing out from high schools and 5,708 from the intermediate level. UP Board 12th Class result 2017: This year, the state recorded over 13,000 dropouts with more than 7,802 students backing out from high schools and 5,708 from the intermediate level.

UP Board 12th Class result 2017: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the results for the Class 12 Board exams results soon. Class 12 students can check their results on the official site of the Board once it has been declared (upmsp.edu.in). Read | UP 12th Board result 2017, check here

The Class 12 exams were conducted this year from March 16 with Hindi and Military Science to April 21, 2017 endian with Urdu and other subjects. The exams were held in both the morning, from 7.30 to 10.45 am, and the afternoon, from 2 to 5.15 pm. This year, the state recorded over 13,000 dropouts with more than 7,802 students backing out from high schools and 5,708 from the intermediate level. About 57 centres have been blacklisted this year on reports of cheating.

Date of UP Class 12 result declaration: The UPMSP will announce class 12 results on Friday, June 9, 2017.

Time of UP Class 12 result declaration: The results for both years will be announced after 12 pm.

The Board will also release the results for the class 10 exams at the same time. About 34,04,571 students for the class 10 boards which were conducted from March 16 to April 1, 2017. Read | UP 10th board result 2017, check here

About 1,500 students were caught using unfair means this year at 111 centres and 327 centre incharges and 600 invigilators were replaced.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd