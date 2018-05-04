UP Board 10th results 2018: Revised results not released, confirms UPMSP official

UP Board 10th results 2018 were declared on April 30 UP Board 10th results 2018 were declared on April 30

UP Board 10th results 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Board has declared the results of Intermediate and Matric examination on Sunday, April 29. However, the official result declaration website — upresults.nic.in is displaying that the revised results of Class 10 have been announced on May 3. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) secretary, Neena Srivastava has confirmed that they have not released revised results. “No revised results of Class 10 are announced on May 3 by us. Both inter and matric results were declared on April 29. We will find out why the website is displaying the link.”

UP Board 10th results 2018: upresults.nic.in displaying revised result link UP Board 10th results 2018: upresults.nic.in displaying revised result link

A total of 36,55,691 students registered for the examinations of which were conducted from February 6 to 22. This year’s pass percentage for Class 10 is 75.16 per cent. Anjali Varma from Allahabad has secured top position by scoring 96.33 per cent.

Over 53,100 students remained absent on the first day of the examination due to the strict measures were taken by the UP Board. The evaluation process, which began from March 17 involved nearly 1.46 lakh examiners.

The UP Board has on May 3 invited applications for those students who want to apply for scrutiny. The application form is available on the official website — upmsp.edu.in. The application form along with fees needs to be submitted within 30 days. The fees per question is Rs 100.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd