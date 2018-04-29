UP Board 10th results 2018 declared: Yogi Adityanath congratulates top scorers

UP Board 10th results 2018: UP CM Yogi Adityanath has extended his best wishes to the toppers through Twitter. UP Board 10th results 2018: UP CM Yogi Adityanath has extended his best wishes to the toppers through Twitter.

UP Board 10th results 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the result for class 10 examination, today on Sunday, April 29 at the official websites— upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at indianexpress.com. This year, Anjali Verma from Allahabad has topped the examination with 96.33 per cent in UP Board 10 examinations 2018.

Students need to score a minimum of 35 per cent in the Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and 12 exams. If they flunk in any of the subjects, then the UP Board will conduct compartment exams, dates of which will be released by the next weeks. On the first day of examinations yesterday, over 1,80,826 students did not appear. A total of 66,37,018 students were registered to appear in this year’s UP board exam. These include 36,55,691 appearing for class 10 exams and 29,81,327 students for class 12 exams.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd