UP Board 10th results 2018 date and time: UPMSP to declare results on April 29

UP Board Class 10 result 2018:

UP Board results 2018: The result of class 10 board examination will be released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on April 29 at 12:30 pm. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official websites — upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in, once released. Last year, Tejaswi Devi with 95.83 per cent scored the highest per cent as in Class 10. As every year, some or the other case of cheating is reported, tight security was arranged to prevent any unethical practice or cheating during the same. The government had made it mandatory for examination centres to have CCTV cameras.

The UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava said,“We will publish both Inter and High School exams results on April 29 at 12.30 pm. This year, a total of 66.37 lakh students had registered to appear in the exams of which 36.55 lakh were from Class 10. However, on the first day of the examination, over 53,100 high school students remained absent. The officials claim the number of absentees is high following the strict measures initiated by the Yogi Adityanath-led government to check copying in the exams.

In case, the websites run slow, there are other websites like examresults.et that jointly share the result updates. Keep your admit cards handy as it needed to view scores. Last year, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 was recorded at 81.18 per cent

