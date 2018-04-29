UPMSP UP Board 10th Result 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Results declared at upresults.nic.in, passing marks details

UP 10th Results 2018: All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in UP 10th Results 2018: All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in

UPMSP, UP Board 10th Result 2018 LIVE UPDATES: The Uttar Pradesh Board (UPMSP) has declared the results of Class 10 examinations on the official websites — upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in today. This year, a total of 66,37,018 students registered to appear in the exams of which 36,55,691 were from Class 10 and 29,81,327 students from Class 12. However, on the first day of the examination, over 1,80,826 students remained absent. It included over 53,100 High School and over 1.27 lakh intermediate students. Overall, a record total of 11,28,250 students missed their board exams.

All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The candidates can also check the results through app or by SMS.

The UP Board officials said this happened due to a slew of strict measures to curb malpractice. The exams were held in February for both secondary and senior secondary classes. The evaluation started from March 17 and nearly 1.46 lakh examiners will be involved in the process.