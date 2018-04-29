UPMSP UP Board 10th Result 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Results declared at upresults.nic.in, passing marks details

UPMSP, UP Board 10th Result 2018 LIVE UPDATES: The Uttar Pradesh Board (UPMSP) has declared the results of Class 10 examinations on the official websites — upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in today. This year, a total of 66,37,018 students registered to appear in the exams of which 36,55,691 were from Class 10 and 29,81,327 students from Class 12. However, on the first day of the examination, over 1,80,826 students remained absent. It included over 53,100 High School and over 1.27 lakh intermediate students. Overall, a record total of 11,28,250 students missed their board exams.
All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The candidates can also check the results through app or by SMS.
The UP Board officials said this happened due to a slew of strict measures to curb malpractice. The exams were held in February for both secondary and senior secondary classes. The evaluation started from March 17 and nearly 1.46 lakh examiners will be involved in the process.
Highlights
The UP Board class 10 result has been declared at upresults.nic.in. This year, around 75.16 per cent students have cleared the examination successfully.
The press conference for result declaration has just started and Neena Srivastava, UP Board Secretary is addressing. Firstly, the results for Class 12 intermediate examination will be released in a few minutes.
Just after an hour of UP Class 12 Board results declaration, class 10 results will also be declared at 1:30 pm.
Students are anxiously waiting for their results, which will be declared shortly.
The Board will also be releasing the results for Class 12 board examination today at 12:30 pm. A total of 29,81,327 students had appeared for Class 12th exams this year. On the first day of examination, over 1,80,826 students remained absent. The exams were held in February for both secondary and senior secondary classes. Last year, Class 12 student Priyanshi Tiwari from Fatehpur had topped the UP Board exams with 96.2 per cent.
People are also requesting parents to not pressurize or get angry with their child in case his/her result is not upto the expectation.
Apart from the official websites and partner websites, students will also be able to check their scores/results through SMS. They should follow the below mentioned steps in order to get their results.
SMS - UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263SMS - UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, which conducts Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) exams in the state is among the world’s largest in terms of the number of students. UP Board or Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) was set up in 1921. They conducted its first public examination in 1923.
There are people who are tweeting friendly suggestions for students on Twitter.
To pass class 10 examination, a candidate has to secure a minimum of 35 per cent. If he/she fails in any of the subject, then the board will conduct compartment/improvement exam. Dates of these exams will be released after the result declaration.
The candidates can avail their results through these websites – upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in. There are other private websites that host the results like examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Students can log in here and view their scores.
This year, a total of 66,37,018 students registered for the examinations out of which 36,55,691 were from class 10. The evaluation started from March 17 and nearly 1.46 lakh examiners were involved in the process. Last year, Tejaswi Devi had obtained the first rank with 95.83 per cent, the highest per cent as in Class 10
The Uttar Pradesh Board (UPMSP) has will be releasing the results of Class 10 examinations today at 1:30 pm. All those students who had attempted the exam this year can check their respective scoresat the official websites — upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in. The evaluation started from March 17 and nearly 1.46 lakh examiners will be involved in the process.