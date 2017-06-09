UP Board 10th and 12th class results declared LIVE at upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 10th and 12th class results 2017: There are more than 22,000 schools affiliated with the Board which was set up in 1921. UP Board 10th and 12th class results 2017: There are more than 22,000 schools affiliated with the Board which was set up in 1921.

UP Board 10th and 12th class results 2017: The results of the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for the state of Uttar Pradesh have been declared today at 12.30 pm. Candidates can check their results from the official website of the UP Board once they have been announced. Follow the link below to know how to download.

1.30 pm: Among students who appeared for the class 12 state boards this year, 82.5 per cent have passed.

1.25 pm: The pass percentage for class 10 this year is 81.6 per cent.

1.20 pm: Around 57 centres were blacklisted this year on reports of cheating.

1.15 pm: About 34,04,571 students appeared for the class 10 board exams.

12.55 pm: To check your results, go to the official sites and enter your roll number. Here’s how you can check your results:

12.40 pm: Students who appeared for the class 10th and 12th exams can check their marks on the state’s official websites upmpc.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

12.30 pm: UP Board Class 10th and 12th results declared

The state board exams are conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) which has the responsibility to grant recognition to state schools, prescribe courses and text books at the high school and intermediate levels of education, conduct high school and intermediate exams and provide equivalence to the examinations conducted by other Boards. There are more than 22,000 schools affiliated with the Board which was set up in 1921.

When were the board exams conducted?

Class 10- March 16 to April 1, 2017

Class 12- March 16 to April 21, 2017

A number of cheating cases were reported this year. Students were caught mass cheating at two exam centres in Mathura due to which the Board had to cancel the English paper.

