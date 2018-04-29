UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2018: UPMSP Results to be declared today, check at upresults.nic.in

UP Board results 2018: This year, over 66 lakh students had registered for the examination of which 36,55,691 were from class 10 and 29,81,327 students from class 12. This year, over 66 lakh students had registered for the examination of which 36,55,691 were from class 10 and 29,81,327 students from class 12.

UP Board results 2018: The results for class 10th and 12th examination will be declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) today, on April 29. Class 12th results will be released at 12:30 pm and an hour after that, Class 10th results will be announced at 1:30 pm . All those students who had appeared for these examinations can check their respective scores at the official websites — upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in, once released. In case due to heavy traffic students are unable to open the aforementioned websites, they can also check the results at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. This year, a total of 66,37,018 students registered for the examinations out of which 36,55,691 were from class 10 and 29,81,327 students from class 12.

The exams for Class 10th were conducted from February 6 to 22 and for Class 12th were conducted from February 6 to March 12, 2018. UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had earlier said: “We are happy that it was a copying-free examination and the answer sheets have been evaluated on time. We will declare the results of UP Board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 in April.” The new academic session will start on April 16, and by July the new education calendar will be issued, he said.

UPMSP, UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2018: How to check online via website

– Go to the official website for the UP board (upmsp.edu.in. upresults.nic.in and examresults.net)

– Click on the link to the results page.

– Select the class 10 or 12 results

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The results are available by app or by SMS also. Last year, Class 12 student Priyanshi Tiwari from Fatehpur’s had topped the UP Board exams with 96.2 per cent while Tejaswi Devi with 95.83 per cent scored the highest per cent as in Class 10. This year due to strict measures taken, over 1,80,826 students remained absent. It included over 53,100 high school and over 1.27 lakh intermediate students. Overall, a record total of 11,28,250 students missed their board exams

The evaluation started from March 17 and nearly 1.46 lakh examiners were involved in the process.

