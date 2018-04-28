UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2018: What are the passing marks in High School and Intermediate?

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2018 will be announced on April 29 UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2018 will be announced on April 29

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2018: After much anticipation, the results of Uttar Pradesh Board will be announced on April 29. Class 12 or Inter results will be published at 12:30 while Class 10 results will be released at 1:30. This year nearly 66 lakh candidates registered for the exam of which about 11 lakh remained absent. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official websites —upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in, once released.

What are the passing marks in High School and Intermediate?

To pass both Class 10 and 12, a candidate has to secure a minimum of 35 per cent. Class 12 students have to also separately qualify in their practical examinations as well. In other words, for the high school students, the internal assessment marks include their overall performance in class tests and various other academic activities conducted by the school. These marks are added to the board exams marks and the final results are then declared.

In the intermediate or Class 12 exams, scores in practicals, sports and physical education at the school level are added with the final result. Then only the final results are prepared by the UPMSP.

If students flunk in any of the subject, then the UP Board will conduct compartment exam. Dates of these exams will be released after the result declaration.

Last year, 26.54 lakh students, including 1.79 lakh private examinees registered for the Inter exams. Of this, 20.83 lakh were declared pass. Girls fared better as 11.82 lakh of them secured an overall pass percentage of 88.80. It is 11.64 per cent higher than boys.

The UP Board has taken strict measures to curb malpractices in Classes 10 and 12 exams. Recently UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said: “We are happy that it was a copying-free examination and the answer sheets have been evaluated on time. We will declare the results of UP Board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 in April.” The results are released early this year so that students can apply for admissions. Also, the new academic session will start on April 16, and by July the new education calendar will be issued.

The result declaration websites are – upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in. There are other private websites that host the results like examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Students can log in here and view their scores.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd