UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2018 Date and Time: UPMSP to release results on April 29 at upmspresults.up.nic.in

UPMSP results 2018: The results of both Class 10 and 12 board examination will be released on April 29 by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). All those students who had appeared for these examinations can check their respective results at the official website — upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in, once released. UP Board will release Class 12th results at 12:30 pm and Class 10th results will then be released after an hour at 1:30 pm. The new academic session will start on April 16, and by July the new education calendar will be issued.UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said, “We are happy that it was a copying-free examination and the answer sheets have been evaluated on time”.

UPMSP results 2018: Websites to check

The results will be uploaded to upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in. Apart from the official websites, the results will also be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The candidates can also check the results through SMS and mobile apps.

UPMSP results 2018, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

This year, a total of 66.37 lakh students registered for the UP board exam. These include 36,55,691 appearing for class 10 exams and 29,81,327 students for class 12 exams. However, on the first day of the examination, over 53,100 high school students remained absent. Last year, Tejaswi Devi with 95.83 per cent scored the highest per cent as in Class 10.

Required pass percentage

To pass both class 10 and 12, candidates have to secure a minimum of 35 per cent. If they fail in any of the subject, then the board will conduct compartment exam. Dates of these exams will be released after the result declaration.

In 2017, girls outshone boys in Class 10th with scoring 86.50 per cent. A total number of 13.64 lakh girl students passed the exam. The pass percentage of boys in Class 10 was 76.75 per cent. A total of 16.34 lakh boys were declared successful. Like every year, the high school and intermediate examinations started simultaneously on March 16. The Class 10 examinations were concluded on April 1 while Class 12 examination ended on April 21.

