UP Board 10th, 12th result 2017 declared: Pass percentage dips by more than 5%

UP Board 10th, 12th result 2017 declared: The class 10 and 12 board exam results for the state of Uttar Pradesh have been announced on Friday at the official websites of the state Board. Due to the sheer volume of data that has to be uploaded, the Board is hosting the results at upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

The pass percentage for class 12 was 82.5 per cent. About 81.6 per cent of the all the students who appeared for the class 10 boards have passed. Last year, the pass percentage for class 10 was at 87.66 per cent while the pass percentage for class 12 was 87.99 per cent.

The state board exams are conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). This board is responsible for granting recognition to state schools, prescribing courses and text books at the high school and intermediate levels of education, conducting high school and intermediate exams and providing equivalence to the examinations conducted by other Boards. More than 22,000 schools are affiliated with the Board which was set up in 1921.

While the results were available for download at 12.30 pm on June 9, 2017 for the class 12 boards, the results for the class 10 board exams were released an hour later. The class 10 and 12 board exams were conducted in the state from March 16. The class 10 exams ended on April 1 and the class 12 exams carried on until April 21, 2017.

Steps to download UP Board 12th result:

– Go to the official website for the UP Board

– Click on the link for the class 12 results 2017.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and keep a print out for further reference.

