UP BEd results 2018 released, download at upbed.nic.in

UP BEd results 2018: The results for the Uttar Pradesh (UP) BEd (Bachelor of Education) JEE 2018 have been released by the Lucknow University on the official website — upbed.nic.in, today on April 27. All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the website itself. The state level entrance exam was conducted on April 11, 2018 at various centres across the state. The examinations was held in two shifts from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and 1:00 pm to 4 pm for admissions to BEd programmes offered in 16 universities in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The answer keys and ranks will also be uploaded on the official website shortly. The counselling session is likely to commence from June 1. The results were scheduled to be released on May 10, but have been announced earlier. In case a candidate is unable to open the aforementioned website, he/she can also check the same at Lucknow University’s official website — lkouniv.ac.in

UP BEd JEE results 2018, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the ‘Entrance result’ tab

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number, registration number and image text

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Examination pattern

The examination was objective type and each question paper was for 200 marks. The duration of the same was three hours. Paper I consisted of general knowledge and language (Hindi or English) and Paper II consisted of aptitude and subject knowledge. Last year, over four lakh aspirants applied in UPTET for nearly 1.6 lakh seats in the universities.

