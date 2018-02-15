UP BEd registration and counselling to be conducted online, important details

UP B Ed registration 2018: Making it convenient for the aspirants, the counselling for the same would also be conducted online. (Representational image) Photo by Praveen Khanna Making it convenient for the aspirants, the counselling for the same would also be conducted online. (Representational image) Photo by Praveen Khanna

UP B Ed registration 2018: The online registration process for UP B Ed (Bachelor of Education) course will begin today, on February 15. A statement issued by the official website states – “Online registration for JEE B Ed 2018 – 20 to start after 5 pm on February 15, 2018”. The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) is a state level examination. Those interested in applying should be graduates from a recognised university with minimum 55 per cent marks. Also, making it convenient for the aspirants, the counselling for the same would also be conducted online and they won’t have to visit the campus for the same.

Examination pattern

The examination is objective type and each question paper is for 200 marks and duration is three hours.

Paper I: It consists of general knowledge and language (Hindi or English)

Paper II: Aptitude and subject knowledge

There are over 75 institutes which offer a B Ed course in Mathura. This year, Lucknow University will conduct the entrance exam for over 5,000 seats. Interested lot can get themselves registered at the official website – lkouniv.ac.in.

