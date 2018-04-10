UP BEd JEE exam 2018: Exam tomorrow, do’s and don’ts

The examinations will be held in two shifts from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. (Representative image) The examinations will be held in two shifts from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. (Representative image)

UP BEd JEE 2018: The Uttar Pradesh (UP) BEd (Bachelor of Education) JEE 2018 is all set to be conducted tomorrow, on April 11, at various centres across the state. The admit cards for the same were released few days back at the official website — lkouniv.ac.in. The examinations will be held in two shifts from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The result is likely to be declared between May 10 to 15. Objective type questions will be asked in the examination and each question paper is for 200 marks. The duration of the same is three hours. Paper I will consists of general knowledge and language (Hindi or English), whereas Paper II will have aptitude and subject knowledge questions.

UPJEE is a state level examination which is conducted for admissions to B Ed programes offered in 16 universities in Uttar Pradesh. Check out the below mentioned important instructions which you should keep in mind while appearing for the exam.

Leave on time: Reach your examination venue 30-40 minutes earlier than the scheduled time. It is always better to reach a bit early than reaching late and missing out the exam. Test centre reporting time is 7:30 am for Paper I and

12:30 pm for Paper II. Don’t take risk of leaving your house late because you may get stuck due to traffic or other issues. So in order to avoid any sort of chaos, leave on time.

Admit card: It is absolutely mandatory to carry your admit card. Keep in mind that if you fail to carry the same, you will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Also, carry at least one identity card issued by the government like voter ID card, aadhar card, driving licence, PAN card etc. The university copy of the admit card has to be submitted for verification at the time of the test.

Examination venue: In order to avoid any sort of confusion check the centre of your exam a day before. Carefully read the address and jot it down on a paper so that you don’t face any problem while finding it.

Banned items: Candidates are prohibited to carry cell phones or any other electronic gadgets such as watches, calculators etc. inside the examination hall.

Blind candidates: The blind candidates are required to report to the written test centre one day before (on April 10) for completing the required writer formalities.

