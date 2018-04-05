UP B.ED JEE admit card 2018 released, download at lkouniv.ac.in

UP B.ED JEE admit card 2018: The examinations will be conducted on April 11 at various centres across the state (File) UP B.ED JEE admit card 2018: The examinations will be conducted on April 11 at various centres across the state (File)

UP BED admit card 2018: The admit cards of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) BEd (Bachelor of Education) JEE 2018 is likely to be released today, April 5. The candidates who have applied can download the admit card by log on to the official website, lkouniv.ac.in. The examination will be conducted on April 11 at various centres across the state.

The examinations will be held in two shifts on April 11, 2018 from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The candidates are advised to reach their respective examination centre half-an-hour prior to the scheduled exam time.

Students are also required to carry at least one identity card issued by the government like Voter ID card, Aadhar Card, Driving Licence, PAN card etc including photocopies of the admit card, as they have to submit one copy to the invigilator at the time of examination.

UP BED JEE Admit Card 2018: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the download the admit card tab

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth and captcha code

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Admit cards will be displayed on the screen, download it and take a print put of the same for future reference.

Examination pattern

The examination is objective type and each question paper is for 200 marks and duration is three hours.

Paper I: It consists of general knowledge and language (Hindi or English)

Paper II: Aptitude and subject knowledge.

Important dates

Examination to be conducted on April 11, 2018

The result is likely to be declared between May 10 to 15

The counselling will start from June 1 and to be completed within 30 of that month

The classes will start from July 2

The candidates need to take admission within July 10.

