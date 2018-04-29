UP Board 12th results 2018: Check and register here at indianexpress.com

UP Board 12th results 2018: Results to be declared today. UP Board 12th results 2018: Results to be declared today.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the results of Class 12 examination today, April 29 at 12:30 pm. A total of 29,81,327 students registered for Class 12 the examinations this year. To check their respective scores, the students need to keep their admit cards or hall tickets handy. Once released, examinees can enter the details required to check their scores. The indianexpress.com is hosting both Intermediate and Matric results of Uttar Pradesh Board this year. Nearly 66 lakh students from both Classes 10 and 12 and the examination commenced on February 6.

Last year, 26.54 lakh students, including 1.79 lakh private examinees registered for the Inter exams. Of this, 20.83 lakh were declared pass. Girls outperformed boys as 11.82 lakh of them secured an overall pass percentage of 88.80, which was 11.64 per cent higher than boys.

The practical examinations were held in two phases, first from December 15 to 29, and second from December 30 to January 13, 2018. The theory examination started begin from February 6. Practical examinations for Class 10 is done internally along with the evaluation of project work.

In the first phase, practicals were conducted in colleges coming under Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Mirzapur, Devipatan and Basti divisions. In the second phase, practicals were held in Allahabad, Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Azamgarh, Varanasi and Gorakhpur regions.

