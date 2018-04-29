UP Board 10th Result 2018 declared: Register to check your results here

UP Board 10th results 2018: The results for Class 10th or Matric has been declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) today, April 29 at 1:30 pm. A total of 36,55,691 students enrolled for the examinations, which were conducted from February 6 to 22. Over 53,100 students remained absent on the first day of the examination due to the strict measures taken by the UP Board. The evaluation process, which began from March 17 involved nearly 1.46 lakh examiners. Keeping in line with the practice of previous years, the UP board results of class 10th and 12th will be declared jointly at an interval of an hour. A minimum of 35 per cent is required to pass Class 10.

In order to check their scores, examinees have to enter the roll number and date of birth and then click on submit to find their results. Candidates should make sure to crosscheck their scores with the mark sheets which will be made available by the Board after some days.

In case students fail to clear a paper, they will have to appear for the compartment exam conducted by the UP Board, the dates of which will be released after the declaration of result.

Last year, girls outperformed boys in the Class 10 examinations with a pass percentage of 86.50. A total number of 13.64 lakh girl students passed the exam. The pass percentage of boys in Class 10 was 76.75 per cent. A total of 16.34 lakh boys were declared successful. Tejaswi Devi with 95.83 per cent scored the highest per cent in Class 10.