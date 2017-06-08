UP Board 10th Class result 2017 date and time: Result to be declared on June 9th, 2017 at 12 pm, at upresults.nic.in

UP Board 10th Class result 2017: To clear the papers, students have to score at least 33 marks in each subject. UP Board 10th Class result 2017: To clear the papers, students have to score at least 33 marks in each subject.

UP Board 10th Class result 2017: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the Class 10 Board exam results soon. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results from the official website once they have been declared. Read | UP 10th board result 2017, check here

This year, about 34,04,571 students appeared for the Class 10 exams which were conducted from March 16 to April 1. The results for the UP class 12 board exams will also be declared tomorrow. They were conducted in the state from March 16, starting with the Military Science and Hindi papers, and ending on April 21, 2017 with a paper on Urdu among other subjects.

Date of Class 10 result declaration: The UPMSP will announce class 10 and 12 results on Friday, June 9, 2017.

Time of Class 10 result declaration: The results for both years will be announced at 12.30 pm. Read | UP 12th Board result 2017, check here

To clear the papers, students have to score at least 33 marks in each subject. Students can also appear for compartment exams in case they fail in not more than two subjects or give improvement papers in any subject to increase their score.

