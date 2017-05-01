University of Kota BSTC exam 2017: Answer key to be released this week

University of Kota BSTC answer key 2017 The answer key will be released soon. University of Kota BSTC answer key 2017 The answer key will be released soon.

University of Kota BSTC answer key 2017: The University of Kota (UoK) is likely to release the answer key for the Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC) examination 2017 within this week. Candidates who have appeared for the paper and are now waiting for the results can check their score by downloading the answer key which will be released soon.

The BSTC General and Sanskrit exams were conducted on Sunday April 20, 2017 and the application process for the same was held from February 14 to March 28. The links to download the admit cards and to reprint the application form are still active.

Steps to download BSTC General/Sanskrit answer keys:

– Go to the official website for university of Kota (uok.ac.in).

– Click on the “Examination” tab and follow the link to the BSTC page.

– Click on the notification for the answer key.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the answer key and take a print out. Cross check your answers to calculate your score.

