Unrecognised Delhi schools face threat of closure

Unrecognised private schools in the city are under threat of closure since the Delhi government has ordered cessation of “all educational activities” in these institutions before the next academic session begins.

In an order dated February 7, the Directorate of Education (DoE) states, “It has come to our notice that several unrecognised private schools are functioning without obtaining the mandatory certificate of recognition from appropriate authority, which is in violation of the Right to Education Act.”

“All the societies/trusts/ agencies/organisations or individuals running unrecognised schools are directed to discontinue the educational activities from the academic session 2018-19, failing which action will be initiated against them,” the order adds.

According to the Right to Education Act, “No school, other than a school established, owned or controlled by the appropriate government or the local authority, shall, after the commencement of this Act, be established or function, without obtaining a certificate of recognition from such authority, by making an application in such form and manner, as may be prescribed.”

According to a survey conducted by Delhi Municipal corporations in 2012, there were 1,593 unrecognised schools in the national capital, where close to 1.6 lakh students studied.

However, according to other informal estimates by education activists, the number of these schools is much higher. Since these schools are not recognised, there is no fool-proof way to put a number on the total unrecognised schools in the city at present.

The number of recognised schools in the city, both government and private, stands at 2,300.

In 2013, the government had passed a similar notice, asking the schools to cease operations or pay a one-time fine of Rs 1 lakh, along with an additional Rs 10,000 for each day they continue to operate.

In its latest order, the DoE has also asked parents to make sure their children are admitted only in recognised schools.

“The parents/guardian of the wards admitted in unrecognised schools are also informed to plan the admission of their wards in recognised schools for 2018-19 academic session,” states the order.

The National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) — an association of budget Schools —said that they will take steps and not let the government shut these schools down.

“We will take all measures and not allow government to shut down Schools. We will call for a mahabandh at Ram Lila Maidan on April 7 against this,” said NISA president Kulbhushan Sharma.

